B. Riley Begins Coverage on Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 600.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

