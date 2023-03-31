Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BADFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $22.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.