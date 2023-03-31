Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

BIDU opened at $153.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

