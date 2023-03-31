Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

BKKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bakkt Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Bakkt will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $30,356.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,552 shares of company stock valued at $951,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

