Bank of America Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $165.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.45.

SRE stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

