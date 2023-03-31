Bank of America Trims C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price to $5.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

