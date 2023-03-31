Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $35,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAC remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,533. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

