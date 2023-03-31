Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $36,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,598. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

