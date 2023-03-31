Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.02.

TSE:BNS opened at C$67.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$92.87. The firm has a market cap of C$80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

