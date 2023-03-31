Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 34.8% in March

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 7,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

