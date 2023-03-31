Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:BRFH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 6,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

