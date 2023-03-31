Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

