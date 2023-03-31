Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $391.85 million and $52.50 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,013,548 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

