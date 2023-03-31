Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

WSO opened at $315.25 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

