Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,198 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Fortis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 1,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198,057 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Fortis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

