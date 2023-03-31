Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $19.16 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

