Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $30.66 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.57% of FirstService worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $138.73 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

