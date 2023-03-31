Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ENB stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

