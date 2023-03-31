Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up approximately 3.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.06.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $268.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $274.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.27.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

