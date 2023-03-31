Baskin Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 907,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,502,000. Brookfield makes up 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

