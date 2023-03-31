Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,973,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

