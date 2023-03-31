Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA comprises 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BZH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 20,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,832. The company has a market cap of $485.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

