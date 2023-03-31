Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 147,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 170,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB opened at $36.27 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $463.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.