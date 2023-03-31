Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

