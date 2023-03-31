Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 55,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

