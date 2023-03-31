Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

