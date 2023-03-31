Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

