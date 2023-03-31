Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

