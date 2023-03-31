Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 914,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $133,582,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 50,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $273.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

