Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,245,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 323,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

