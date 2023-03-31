Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

