Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

