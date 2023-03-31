Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,082 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IUSG stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

