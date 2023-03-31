Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

