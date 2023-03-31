Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

