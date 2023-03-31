Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $49.42 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

