Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $450.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

