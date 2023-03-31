Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $161.53 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

