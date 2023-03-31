Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.50.

RGEN opened at $169.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.50.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

