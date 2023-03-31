Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.7 %

ETR HBH opened at €72.90 ($78.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.55 ($64.03) and a twelve month high of €125.60 ($135.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.