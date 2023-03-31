Berry Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRY. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Berry has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after buying an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 235,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.