BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.33 and last traded at C$16.68. Approximately 2,684,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,135,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.