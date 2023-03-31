BetterWealth LLC Purchases 23,407 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

DISV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 238,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

