BetterWealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

