BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 3,230,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.61. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $51,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

