BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 7.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 304,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,095,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Bank of America cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 592,007 shares of company stock worth $5,909,058 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

