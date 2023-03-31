BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BioCardia Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

