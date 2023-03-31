BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 7,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

