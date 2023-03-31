Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.99. 421,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 568,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
