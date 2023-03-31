Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.99. 421,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 568,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

