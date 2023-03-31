BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 362,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioVie by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Price Performance

About BioVie

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

